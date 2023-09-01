Today’s photo accompanying this story is from a New England Textile mill in 1916 and depicts a 14-year-old girl at work (“14- year-old spinner in Berkshire Cottin Mills, Lewis Hine, Library of Congress). Child labor was not uncommon. Children breathed in cotton dust causing lung problems. They were also exposed to other dangerous working conditions. The youngest worked as scavengers, crawling under working machinery to clear away dirt, dust and anything else that would cause problems and slow down production and increase waste. There were many injuries and fatalities caused to youngsters working so closely to the machinery’s moving parts.
