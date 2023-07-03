This Independence Day let us we recall the decisive role that France and its armed forces played to enable the American Revolution to succeed. The differences between the thirteen colonies and the absolutist monarchy of King Louis XVI were remarkable. And yet, the French came to the rescue of the American colonies, who badly needed arms and a powerful ally. Connecticut’s Silas Deane and later Benjamin Franklin were able to convince the French to support the fledgling state. A month before the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, France began sending arms and ammunition to the American rebels.
Later, on February 6, 1778, Americans signed a secret treaty with France. The “Treaty of Alliance” provided financial and military support for the new republic. On July 11, 1780, a French fleet began to transport what would become a formidable army of 6,000 soldiers and officers to Newport, R.I. They were commanded by the comte de Rochambeau. This force included the 220 French hussars of Lauzun’s Legion.
Many Americans had been at odds with the British Crown for years, since the British Parliament passed the Sugar Act in 1764. This was followed in March of 1765 by the Stamp Act and the Quartering Act and in 1767 by the Townsend Acts that imposed duties on tea, paper and other imported items. The Boston Massacre occurred, when British troops fired on rioters on March 5, 1770. In an act of political protest against “taxation without representation,” on December 16, 1773 the Boston Tea Party took place when patriots tossed a large amount of tea into the harbor. The British Parliament shut down Boston Harbor as part of the Coercive Acts on March 31, 1774. On April 19, 1775, the Battles of Lexington and Concord were fought, the “shot heard ‘round the world.” On July 4, 1776, the colonies declared their independence. On this July 4th let us not only celebrate freedom from tyranny, but also the bravery of our patriots and the Frenchmen who fought for our freedom.
In 1880 Ellen Larned in her “History of Windham County Connecticut 1760-1880” often included pieces of the lives of ordinary people during the War of Independence. She addressed the effects of the coming of Rochambeau’s troops and the French hussars upon the people of Windham County during a long war and difficult times.The quartering of the French hussars (Lauzun’s Legion) at Windham for a week and at Lebanon through the winter of 1780-81, gave new life and stimulus, and encouraged the people to hope for better days.” The support of the French army and navy made a large difference for the American civilians and the military. Larned goes on to say: “With fresh requisitions for men, beef, pork, and powder in 1781, came also renewed hopes of coming success and triumph. Windham patriots watching eagerly the signs, heard dim rumors of more fleets, and troops on the way from France, … and in June they were treated to the sight and entertainment of Rochambeau’s grand army as it marched from Newport to Hartford. Magnificent in appearance, superb in discipline, over the great highway … All the country people from far and wide flocked to the Providence Road to see the brave array.”
Throughout the War of Independence, the citizens in our area contributed greatly to the war effort. This explains why Connecticut came to be called the “Provision State.” The sacrifices by the people from eastern Connecticut were extraordinary. The French made sacrifices for American independence, as well. More than 2,100 French soldiers and sailors gave their lives for America’s cause. Seventy-five members of Lauzun’s Legion died during the war, including sixteen in Lebanon, Connecticut during their encampment in 1780-81. Three were executed in Lebanon.
There is also somber evidence of General Rochambeau’s army passing through our area in the form of a French Army Memorial stone that commemorates a nearby French campsite and cemetery in Coventry, Connecticut, where a group of French soldiers were taken when they became ill. “The History of Coventry 1700-2006” by Bill Jobbagy provides the following details about how French soldiers came to be buried in Coventry. “Of course, the only reasonable assumption is that the graves were those of some of the soldiers of General Rochambeau’s army (it is thought there were seven), which passed through Coventry, and camped in Bolton in June 1781, on their march to Yorktown. And it must have been here that an outbreak of smallpox occurred, when, as was customary in Revolutionary War days, the contingent of infected troops would have been placed in charge of some non-commissioned officer who had the affliction, and directed to find a place in the nearby village and ‘weather it through’, be it for better or for worse.”
Rochambeau’s Infantry on their way to join the Continental Army, while marching through eastern Connecticut, established campsites at Plainfield, Canterbury, and Windham. From Windham they continued on to Bolton and eventually to Yorktown where with Washington’s troops and the French navy under de Grasse, forced the British to surrender in October of 1781. French soldiers had been in America for almost three-and-a-half years before the last remnants of their forces left in 1783. France would undergo its own revolution in six more years.
To trace Rochambeau’s route through Connecticut and to Yorktown, Virginia and their return trip, the following may be helpful: 1) “En Avant with our French Allies” for Connecticut sites, markers and monuments honoring comte de Rochambeau’s French Troops for Contributions to American Independence, Connecticut Commission on Culture and Tourism, R.A. Selig, M.A. Donohue, B. Clouette, & M. Harper, 2004; 2) visit: https://www.w3r-us.org (Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Association, Inc.); 3) visit: the National Park Service site – https://www.nps and search with these key words: “Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail.” Today the National Park Service manages the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail commemorating over 680 miles of land and water trails followed by the allied armies under General George Washington and General Rochambeau. It goes through Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and what is now Washington D.C.
The role of the French military as American allies during the American Revolutionary War was vital and turned out to be decisive in the final defeat and surrender of the British. France’s entry into the war was the tipping point that shifted the balance of military power to the Americans. The French soldiers journeyed across eastern Connecticut on their way to battle, “the Route to Victory.” Some remain forever interred within the soils of eastern Connecticut, as they paid the ultimate price for America’s freedom.
Bill Powers is a retired Hartford and Windham Public Schools teacher.