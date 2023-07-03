WR_NHT_logo_large_CMYK

The Washington Rochambeau National Historical Trail logo.

This Independence Day let us we recall the decisive role that France and its armed forces played to enable the American Revolution to succeed. The differences between the thirteen colonies and the absolutist monarchy of King Louis XVI were remarkable. And yet, the French came to the rescue of the American colonies, who badly needed arms and a powerful ally. Connecticut’s Silas Deane and later Benjamin Franklin were able to convince the French to support the fledgling state. A month before the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, France began sending arms and ammunition to the American rebels.

Later, on February 6, 1778, Americans signed a secret treaty with France. The “Treaty of Alliance” provided financial and military support for the new republic. On July 11, 1780, a French fleet began to transport what would become a formidable army of 6,000 soldiers and officers to Newport, R.I. They were commanded by the comte de Rochambeau. This force included the 220 French hussars of Lauzun’s Legion.

