The latest history exhibit at the Windham Textile & History Museum in Willimantic traces the history and many experiences of African Americans in the Windham-Willimantic area. Here the story began with an enslaved man in 1688, who was in actuality one of the pair of settlers in the region, prior to the town being named Windham in 1692 and being incorporated in 1693. “Here All Along: African Americans in Northeastern Connecticut Before the Great Migration, 1688-1910” is the title of the exhibit. The Mill Museum’s Senior Curator and Town Historian, Dr. Jamie Eves, has for several years been researching the history of African Americans in Windham, Willimantic, and neighboring communities. His extensive research has resulted in the creation of this exhibit that will be open until August 13, 2023. This exhibit is the latest in a series at the Museum that have traced the experiences of different groups of people who came to the Windham-Willimantic area.
