This coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (August 11-13, 2023) will be the last opportunity to view the two accompanying special exhibits at the Windham Textile & History Museum in Willimantic. The history exhibit, “Here All Along: African Americans in Northeastern Connecticut Before the Great Migration,” and the companion art exhibit “Here It Is” will be featured through Sunday.
The art exhibit features the work of noted African American artist Justice-Michelle Thomas. “Thomas’s work asks hard questions about the African American experience in the present, asking visitors to reflect on contemporary issues.” In addition, she has created a number of pieces that embrace her own experience and her interpretations of original African culture. Her work reminds us that “A major purpose of history is to use the past to illuminate the present, and her powerful and provocative pieces encourage visitors to make connections and ask questions.”
The recently new Florida Board of Education’s state social studies standards for African American history include this for middle school students: “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” Personal Benefit! This description as related to enslaved people is simply outrageous, as if it were the rule and not an isolated exception. The history needs to emphasize how humans were personal property without basic freedoms, in a system fraught with violence, brutality and coercion. An example of the very few exceptions is the first-hand story as told by Venture Smith that was published in New London, Connecticut in 1798 and tells the story of an enslaved man who through hard work was able to purchase his own freedom from his master in Connecticut, but who nonetheless also experienced incidents of brutality from his previous owners. Later, he was able to reunite with his wife and children, who had also been enslaved.
Painting is the major concentration of the works of Justice-Michelle Thomas, but for this exhibit she has drawn from her experience as a multi-media artist that represent both her interpretation while on her personal journey and her awareness of historical events. Her motivation and inspiration are described in these words: “The personal journey of looking back upon my life, retracing historical events and personal experiences to glean knowledge of self. No matter how painful looking at our collective past is, there exists an extreme benefit to learning from one’s mistakes and misfortunes in order to change the course of the future. The human story may at times be wrought with injustice, discontent and outright hatred, yet our resilient spirit rises above and overcomes all obstacles. My mission is to encourage healing in this hurting world. As we journey back, we can reunite with spirit, taking us to the very source of existence where all knowledge and wisdom reside, manifesting the necessary energy to change the world and ourselves” (see the painting, a self-portrait by artist Justice-Michelle Thomas, that is shown with this story).
In addition to Justice’s moving art, visitors will also view the historical exhibit – “Here All Along: African Americans in Northeastern Connecticut Before the Great Migration, 1688-1910. The exhibit explores the African American experience in northeastern Connecticut (with an emphasis on Windham and Willimantic) from the 1600s to 1910, with an additional section relating to the 20th century. Discover the stories of Jo, Eliza, Job, and Jesse Leason, Lyman and Clarissa Jackson, Caesar and Julia Hall, and others who experienced Connecticut, its rural communities and mill towns, and the meaning of freedom in different ways than their white neighbors.
Bill Powers is a retired Hartford and Windham Public Schools teacher.