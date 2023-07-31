Justice-Michelle Thomas painting

A self-portrait by artist Justice-Michelle Thomas.

 Bill Powers

This coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (August 11-13, 2023) will be the last opportunity to view the two accompanying special exhibits at the Windham Textile & History Museum in Willimantic. The history exhibit, “Here All Along: African Americans in Northeastern Connecticut Before the Great Migration,” and the companion art exhibit “Here It Is” will be featured through Sunday.

The art exhibit features the work of noted African American artist Justice-Michelle Thomas. “Thomas’s work asks hard questions about the African American experience in the present, asking visitors to reflect on contemporary issues.” In addition, she has created a number of pieces that embrace her own experience and her interpretations of original African culture. Her work reminds us that “A major purpose of history is to use the past to illuminate the present, and her powerful and provocative pieces encourage visitors to make connections and ask questions.”

