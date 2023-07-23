A visit to the Windham Textile & History Museum by August 13 of this year promises to enlighten visitors about the newest discoveries from historical research into many aspects of the lives of African Americans in our area. Actually, two exhibits are paired together and explore the Black experience. The historical exhibit curator, Dr. Jamie Eves, demonstrates through numerous stories and related data that African Americans have been “HERE ALL ALONG” literally since the first settlers came to Windham. The second exhibit titled “HERE IT IS” features the artwork of the acclaimed artist Justice-Michelle Thomas whose works reflect African heritage as well as her interpretation of pressing social justice issues that affect African Americans.
