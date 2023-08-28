STORRS — The Wolff Sisters, winners of the New England Music Award’s Americana Artist of the Year in 2021, has been announced as the headliner for this year’s Celebrate Mansfield Festival.
The rock band is made up of three sisters: Rebecca on acoustic guitar, Kat on the keys, Rachael on electric guitar and all three on lead vocals and harmonies. Drummer Ryan Curless and bassist Caleb Sweet round out the group.
Raised on Bob Dylan, The Band and Little Feat, the sisters crafted their sound around a honky-tonk piano in the living room of their childhood home in Boston.
“We consider ourselves Americana rock ‘n’ roll,” Rachael Wolff said.
The band is on tour promoting their fourth studio album “Dark River.”
The Wolff Sisters will perform at this year’s Celebrate Mansfield Festival on Saturday, Sept. 30, which will take place on and around Betsy Paterson Square, 2 Dog Lane, Storrs.
The band will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the stage of the Jeffrey P. Ossen Family Foundation Pavilion on Betsy Paterson Square.
Rachael Wolff said that the band loves playing at Betsy Paterson Square, having played there several times in the past as part of the Summer Concerts on the Square series. The group has played at several venues in Connecticut and draws many fans from the state.
“We really love playing for the fans in Connecticut, so it was a pleasure to be asked,” Rachael said regarding The Wolff Sisters’ selection as the headliner for the Celebrate Mansfield Festival.
Opening for The Wolff Sisters will be Zikina at 5:00 p.m. The band, which draws influence from traditional Ugandan folk music, is comprised of Mansfield resident Gideon Ampeire as well as Mike Cardozo, Roston Kirk and Kurt Eisele-Dyrli.
Visitors are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair to watch the performances.
Refreshments will be available for purchase from the festival food booths and at Downtown Storrs restaurants.
The Mansfield Downtown Partnership hosts the Celebrate Mansfield Festival each fall as a way to promote Downtown Storrs and to highlight the businesses and community organizations that make Mansfield unique.
The festival draws thousands of Mansfield residents, UConn community members and regional neighbors together for a day filled with music, food and fun activities for all ages.
The Celebrate Mansfield Festival is free and open to the public.
The Mansfield Downtown Partnership is an independent, nonprofit organization comprised of the Town of Mansfield, UConn as well as individual business members and residents.
The Partnership seeks to foster the continued development, management and promotion of Downtown Storrs.