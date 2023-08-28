The Wolff Sisters-Storrs-August 25, 2023

The Wolff Sisters. From left to right: Kat Wolff, Rachael Wolff and Rebecca Wolff.

 Courtesy of the Mansfield Downtown Partnership

STORRS — The Wolff Sisters, winners of the New England Music Award’s Americana Artist of the Year in 2021, has been announced as the headliner for this year’s Celebrate Mansfield Festival.

The rock band is made up of three sisters: Rebecca on acoustic guitar, Kat on the keys, Rachael on electric guitar and all three on lead vocals and harmonies. Drummer Ryan Curless and bassist Caleb Sweet round out the group.

Tags