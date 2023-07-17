WILLIMANTIC — The 3rd Thursday Street Festival returns to Main Street this Thursday.
The festival, which will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., is held on the third Thursday of the month through the months of July-September.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WILLIMANTIC — The 3rd Thursday Street Festival returns to Main Street this Thursday.
The festival, which will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., is held on the third Thursday of the month through the months of July-September.
Thousands of people come from all over to experience some of eastern Connecticut’s finest vendors and musical acts.
The event features bands and jugglers to entertain guests as they walk down Main Street.
More than 100 local and regional crafters and vendors showcase the wealth of goods produced in Connecticut at this event.
This Thursday’s festival features vendors such as Angeles Mexican Food, Genesis Church, Windham Public Schools and Grounded Coffee.
Entertainment acts will include performances by EASTCONN’s Arts at the Capitol Theatre, Music Studio 307 as well as karaoke.
The event is organized by Willimantic Renaissance, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed to revitalize downtown Willimantic by celebrating diversity, building community and attracting consumers.
Free parking is available in a variety of locations in downtown Willimantic.
For more information on Thursday’s festival, as well as a full listing of each of the different vendors and musical performers, visit willimanticstreetfest.com.
At press time, Willimantic Renaissance Inc.’s Erin Morelle, Town of Windham Mayor Tom DeVivo and Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers had not yet returned The Chronicle’s requests for comment.