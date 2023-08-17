WILLIMANTIC — A magician will entertain the kids and firefighters will use water cannons during the Third Thursday Street Fest tonight.
The festivals are held every third Thursday of the month from May through September. It runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout downtown Willimantic.
“We have 120 vendors, so it’s going to be really busy,” organizer Erin Morelle said.
Roads will be closed during the festival.
There is no admission and parking is free.
As always, a variety of musical acts will perform during the event.
The schedule includes the following: Arnaldo Rivera and His Bentetu Band on the Way Uptown Stage; DJ Chuck at Eminence Ink; River City Slim & The Zydeco Hogs at the Midtown Stage in the beer garden; Jake Kulak Band at the Midtown Stage; Cover 2 Cover Band at the Downtown Stage; and Litvar at the Downtown Stage.
Morelle thanked the town for paying for the Way Uptown stage, which is in front of Willimantic Brewing Co.
Vendors will sell a variety of food, including fried dough, fudge, kettle corn, ice cream, falafel, pizza, barbecue, Mexican food, burgers and more.
There will be several crafters selling their goods at the event.
“Hopefully, the weather is good,” Morelle said.
She said it looked like the weather would be cooler than it was during the July festival.
“Hopefully, it’s more comfortable for people to walk around,” Morelle said.
Firefighters from the Windham Center Fire Department will shoot at targets using water cannons during the festival Thursday.
A magician will perform tricks on the corner of Bank Street.
Morelle said last month, there was very high attendance at the festival, with organizers estimating that 5,000 people attended.
“Jillson Square was filled,” she said. “It had rows and rows of cars.”
Morelle said organizers nearly ran out of beer in the beer garden in July, but are planning to stop at the liquor store to buy more if they run out this time.
She said beer sales in the beer garden are somewhat dependent on the music playing there, as well as the weather.