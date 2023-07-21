I recently discovered a sizeable document, written in French, that detailed a series of Conventions held by Connecticut’s French-Canadian citizens. Interestingly, the idea for these conventions came from French-Canadians mainly clustered in Windham County and with Willimantic and Putnam being the focal points.
Yet, even though these conventions and the document speak about the French-Canadian experience and hopes, I believe that immigrants of other nationalities shared the same experiences and settled in to their new community in much the same way.