WILLIMANTIC — The Tony’s Pizza and Pleasant Pizza families have been friends for years, attending each other’s weddings, bachelor parties and other special occasions, as well as going on vacations together.
While both hope to win, WFSB’s Pizza Playoffs is a friendly competition for the two Thread City restaurants, who are battling each other today.
“We’re both just super proud to represent our town,” Tony’s Pizza owner/manager Angelo Loukas said today, referring to the two families. “We’re both really, really good friends outside of the business world so it’s great to be in this together.”
Pleasant Pizza, Tony’s Pizza, CJ’s Pizza and Giant Grinders in Manchester and Mondo in Middletown made it to the Favorite Four.
The winner of today’s competition will face off against CJ’s Pizza and Giant Grinders in Manchester, which beat Mondo during their semifinal competition on Tuesday.
Pleasant Pizza owner Dimitrios Provistalis said the contest has been “positive” and “fun.”
“Over here, we put our heart and soul into everything we do, day in and day out, and it would just be incredible to take the win,” he said.
The competition began in January with more than 800 restaurants.
Tony’s beat Frank Pepe’s in New Haven to qualify for the final four and Pleasant Pizza earned their spot in the final four by beating a local favorite, Willington Pizza in Willington.
Voting began Wednesday and continues through 11:30 p.m. tonight.
The winner of the competition will be announced on the day of the NCAA men’s basketball championship game, which is on Monday, April 3.
The two Willimantic restaurants are known for their generosity to local organizations.
In fact, Loukas was named by the town as one of two 2023 Romantic Willimantic cupids on Valentine’s Day this year in recognition of his work with the community, an honor he shares with resident Susan Collins.
Provistalis said while Western Connecticut is known for its pizza, he hopes the competition helps spread the word that Eastern Connecticut also has good pizza.
“We’re also very happy because we’ve put in a lot of work and effort creating a lot of different specialty pizzas and most of the newer pizzas are named after areas in our community,” he said.
One of those pizzas is “The Victorian,” which has a red sauce base with shaved parmesan, romano, asiago, roma tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and garlic-infused olive oil.
Pleasant Pizza is celebrating its 29th anniversary in May and Tony’s Pizza will celebrate its 50th anniversary in September.
Both restaurants have seen an increase in business since the Pizza Playoffs began.
Loukas said the “overwhelming love and support” from the community has been “incredible.”
“It’s just a very humbling feeling,” he said.
Loukas said there has been “non-stop” business since the competition began.
“It’s been great to meet all the new people coming in,” he said. “It's great to see our old customers that haven’t been here in awhile and reconnect with everyone.”
Provistalis said the restaurant didn’t “ catch wind” of the competition until customers told them they were in the top 64 a few weeks ago.
“Our community has been absolutely incredible,” he said. “We are blasting them with social media (posts) non-stop and they continue to give us great, positive feedback.”
Votes can be submitted at https://bit.ly/3M9XZ3b.
