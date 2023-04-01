With Starr and the New York investors out of the picture, a group from Boston stepped in and sent their attorney to Willimantic to “look over the city and surroundings with a view to buying the street railroad franchise and constructing the railway.” Negotiations dragged on until August when the group wishing to purchase the franchise “accepted the terms of the owners.” The group’s representative, Mister Pettis, had carefully checked out the line’s proposed route along with an engineer and decided that it was acceptable and, on August 13, 1899, was given ten days in which to exercise the option to buy. General Boss and the other franchise holders, “in light of previous experience, do not feel like being too sure until they have the sale closed.” This time, the sale went through.
