The promise of a May, 1900 ride on the trolley was a promise too good to be true. Friction between Mr. Pettis (who was president of the Willimantic Street Railway Company) and the group which had promised to finance the railway came to a head. Pettis had gone ahead and had made some contracts for material, gotten necessary permissions from the City and had local representatives within the company. What Pettis had not done, though, was to accurately portray the extent of financing. The financial backers said they would have no more to do with the company until Pettis was out and with that, Pettis was forced to resign.
