Those who remember Threadmill Square will certainly remember Mill Number Six. Eugene Stowell Boss, the agent at ATCO’s Willimantic mills, had staked out a plot of land just south of the 1899 finishing Mill Number Five, and when ATCO’s New York-based executive committee toured the Willimantic site on April 26, 1907, it was greatly impressed with the proposed location and the plans that Boss had prepared. The committee suggested to Boss that they wanted the new mill’s frontage to be parallel to Mill Five, and to face the street. In this way ATCO could, at some time in the future, join the two mills to create more production space.
Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.