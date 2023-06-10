No matter what year or what century we look back to, there will always be a mixture of actual news, fake news, rumor and innuendo. In 2022, I wrote about the Risley Bank Scandal, probably the biggest scandal Willimantic ever experienced. But as I researched material, I was amazed to note the rumors that began to be associated with it. A quick recap of the story is that Risley (today’s photo) died in April, 1895 and within a week it was discovered that he had misused hundreds of thousands of dollars. Ultimately this led to the closings of the First National Bank, the Dime Savings Bank, and the Natchaug Silk Company. Several other local businesses suffered losses and the general population, especially depositors, were negatively impacted due to the temporary unavailability of funds.
