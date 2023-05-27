Photo of Week 5-27-23

The Barrows House, also known as Dr. Mason’s Hospital and the Spector Mansion. It was torn down in the late 1970s.

Twenty years ago, Tom Beardsley wrote the following story, “Remember Dr. Mason’s Hospital?” Since even today, thoughts of this building, also known as the Spector Mansion, evoke memories and stories on a local FB site, we’ll reprint the story today...

It was the big house which stood on the hill in the Oaks, on Fairview Avenue. A generation of Coventry and Willimantic residents had been brought into the world by Dr. Louis Irving Mason (1865-1930). He practiced medicine in Coventry until 1909. His Coventry practice was highly successful, but Mason saw the need to expand; particularly after the death of Willimantic’s leading medical practitioner, Thomas Morton Hills (1839-1909), a town doctor since 1866.

Tags