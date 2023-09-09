A hundred twenty years after it was first proposed, we can probably put this idea in the “So Glad it Didn’t Happen” category. In 1903, the plan to build a footbridge was not the only one being discussed. At the town meeting in August 1903, voters had approved the building of “a highway bridge at a cost not to exceed $75,000” and at a location to be selected at a later meeting. Of course, due to finances that eventually led to the building of the footbridge in 1906. But by 1903, the trolley had come to town.
Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.