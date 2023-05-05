Recently, there has been much discussion about the decline of many beneficial insect species, especially pollinators. Suggestions on how to encourage and support these important and essential creatures range from eliminating pesticide use to planting pollinator friendly plants. One trending practice is No-Mow May. The basic concept behind this is simple – leave your lawn areas unmown for the month of May to allow flowering plants like clover, henbit, dandelions, ajuga, creeping Charlie, buttercups, ragged robin and other early bloomers to produce blossoms providing pollen and nectar to visiting and resident insects and other creatures.
Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.