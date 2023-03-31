WILLIMANTIC — After beating another Thread City favorite, Tony’s Pizza is facing off against CJ’s Pizza and Giant Grinders in Manchester in the final of WFSB’s Pizza Playoffs.
Tony’s owner Angelo Loukas said this morning that it “hadn’t sunk in yet” that his family’s business made the finals.
“We just feel very honored and very humbled,” he said.
Loukas said his mother, Despina Loukas, and father, Antonio Loukas, started the business in 1973 with a lot of hard work and dedication. The restaurant celebrates its 50th anniversary in September.
“I wish that he was here to see this in person,” Loukas said, referring to his father. “I’m sure he is looking down and super excited with us.”
Speaking about his mother’s dedication to the restaurant, Loukas said she is there everyday, from morning till close.
“She makes sure that the pizzas are made with all her love,” he said. “She is the hardest working person I know.”
Tony’s beat Frank Pepe’s in New Haven to qualify for the final four and Pleasant Pizza earned their spot in the final four by beating a local favorite, Willington Pizza in Willington.
Tony’s Pizza beat their good friends from Pleasant Pizza on Thursday to win a spot in the final.
Voting for the final began Friday morning and continues until 11 p.m. on Sunday.
The winner of the final will be announced on the day of the NCAA men’s basketball championship game, which is on Monday.
The competition began in January with more than 800 pizza restaurants throughout the state.
Loukas expressed gratitude to their customers for voting for them and supporting them over the years.
He also congratulated the Pleasant Pizza family for making it to the final four and for everything they have accomplished thus far.
“They’re also really hardworking,” Loukas said. “They’re just an amazing family with big hearts and for us, it was an honor to go into this journey with them and we love them all very, very much.”
Pleasant Pizza celebrates its 29th anniversary in May.
Both families are known for giving back to local organizations. In fact, in recognition of his work in the community, Loukas was named one of two 2023 Romantic Willimantic cupids, an honor the town bestowed on him and Susan Collins.
Pleasant Pizza expressed gratitude to their customers on their Facebook page this morning.
“The foundation that Maria and Stefanos laid down has made us able to grow, build and operate in order to provide creative, fresh and tasty food on a larger scale than we ever thought we could,” the post states.
The post indicates that the restaurant industry is not “easy” and that all of the challenges must be “managed with a smile” and while continuing to provide their patrons with the “best possible service.”
“We have the best crew Pleasant has ever seen,” the post reads. “We stand by our team and are so proud of what they do, day in and day out. All of this would not be possible without them!”
To vote, visit ://bit.ly/40UMfFT.
