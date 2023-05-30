Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health logo

When it comes to anxiety, men often ignore their symptoms altogether, or assume something else is going on.

For example, they’ll experience physical symptoms that seem related to heart issues, but, after a full cardiac workup, learn it was actually anxiety. Or, they’ll experience erectile dysfunction and, after a complete urologic workup, their urologist concludes it’s likely due to anxiety and chronic stress.

