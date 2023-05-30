When it comes to anxiety, men often ignore their symptoms altogether, or assume something else is going on.
For example, they’ll experience physical symptoms that seem related to heart issues, but, after a full cardiac workup, learn it was actually anxiety. Or, they’ll experience erectile dysfunction and, after a complete urologic workup, their urologist concludes it’s likely due to anxiety and chronic stress.
The first step to improved health for these and many other men, then, is understanding what anxiety looks and feels like.
Several physical symptoms can be connected to anxiety including: generalized pain, often in the back, neck or shoulders; hands trembling; headaches or migraines; heart pounding or racing; hot or cold sweats; indigestion; and insomnia.
I often talk about the two-way street between the body and brain. That’s at work in all of these symptoms. For example, many patients get terrible pain in their back, neck and shoulders because anxiety can cause a constant state of muscle tension throughout the day, and even during sleep. That can lead to chronic pain.
You might think you already have a handle on what anxiety means, but here are some red flags to keep in mind: being easily annoyed or irritated; fear of the worst happening; feeling constantly overwhelmed; and feeling anxious or on edge. They likely mean you are experiencing clinically significant anxiety that can be treated.
Finally, without the right support, many people with anxiety wind up developing some pretty unhealthy coping mechanisms as a way to feel relief or distraction. That includes compulsive gambling; disengaging socially; isolating as a way to control outside stressors; emotional or stress eating; overuse of substances like alcohol, tobacco products and recreational drugs; and sex or pornography addiction.
If you’re dealing with anxiety, a therapist can help you learn and implement cognitive-behavioral as well as mindfulness-based skills. Both techniques can help you regulate your nervous system and aid in neuroplasticity — essentially retraining your brain — to lessen your anxiety symptoms. For some patients, anti-anxiety medications can also be vital.
Some of these techniques are simpler than they sound. For example, say you’re suffering from insomnia due to anxiety. Your therapist might suggest journaling before bed, a practice that stops worrying thoughts before they get stuck in a negative feedback loop. They might prescribe a specific mindfulness meditation, or teach you a progressive muscle relaxation exercise to aid in regulating your nervous system. Together, with practical and scientifically backed recommendations, your healthcare team can help you find ways to overcome your anxiety. All you have to do is ask.
Valeria Martinez-Kaigi, PhD, MS, is a clinical health psychologist at Hartford HealthCare’s Institute of Living and Tallwood Men’s Health Center in Fairfield, CT. The “Men’s Health Matters” column spotlights the health issues she’s seen impact men most.