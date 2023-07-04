Jennifer Zern PHOTO

Artist Jennifer Zern will be featured at the Top Shelf Gallery in Hampton for the next two months.

 Contributed Photo

HAMPTON — Find a moment of Zen with an exhibit by Zern.

Artist Jennifer Zern will be the featured artist at the Top Shelf Gallery in Hampton for the months of July and August. Zern’s dreamy works are showcased in the exhibit “Skies and Silhouettes.”

