HAMPTON — Find a moment of Zen with an exhibit by Zern.
Artist Jennifer Zern will be the featured artist at the Top Shelf Gallery in Hampton for the months of July and August. Zern’s dreamy works are showcased in the exhibit “Skies and Silhouettes.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HAMPTON — Find a moment of Zen with an exhibit by Zern.
Artist Jennifer Zern will be the featured artist at the Top Shelf Gallery in Hampton for the months of July and August. Zern’s dreamy works are showcased in the exhibit “Skies and Silhouettes.”
Zern’s art foucses on landscapes and vivid skyscapes, done in acrylics on canvas.
Mostly self-taught, Zern also studied under oil-painting artist Christine O’Brien. Zern was influenced early on in her career by the work of impressionists Henri Matisse and Claude Monet and that of art nouveau graphic artist Alphonse Mucha.
Originally working with oils, Zern switched to acrylics after the births of her children.
“Having oil paints and varnishes around young children can be challenging,” Zern said.
She achieves a Zen-like, dreamy quality to her work with a combination of brushes, sponges, and pallet knives, balancing bright sunrises and sunsets with dark monochrome objects in the foreground.
Her work in the “Skies and Silhouettes” exhibit is largely the result of time spent in quarantine during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I first started this collection when in lockdown from COVID,” Zern said. “After a tough day, I used to go outside and look at the stars. To me, our sky ins endlessly beautiful and inspiring. I took great comfort from the fact that despite everything else going on, we were all living under the same sky and looking up at the same stars.”
The Top Shelf Gallery is located at 257 Main Street/Route 97 in Hampton. The gallery is open Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
An opening reception for the “Skies and Silhouettes” exhibition will be held on July 8 at 11 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, call the gallery at 860-455-1086.