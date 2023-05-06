CHAPLIN — The budget proposal and several municipal projects will be discussed at the annual Town Meeting in Chaplin on Monday.
The budget package for the 2023-24 fiscal year totals $9,647,758, and includes the costs of general government, local education and regional education. The regional education budget is now a fixed part of Chaplin’s spending plan, as voters in regional school District 11 approved it at a district-wide referendum held on May 2. The overall budget represents an increase of 1.55% over current spending, and would mean a mill rate increase of 1.5 mills, for a new mill rate of 36 mils effective as of July 1st, if the budget is approved.