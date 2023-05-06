WILLIMANTIC — Thanks to the quick thinking of three local residents, a Colchester woman was saved after crashing a car into the river on April 24. Town and state officials recognized their heroic actions during the town council meeting on Tuesday.
Windham Mayor Tom DeVivo recognized Kristin DeGray, South Windham resident Jim Preston and Willimantic resident Manny Gonzalez-Cuevas with a proclamation from the town. He also designated “April 24” as a day recognizing the actions of the three individuals.