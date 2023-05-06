River Rescuers honored PHOTO

During the town council meeting on Tuesday, State Rep. Susan Johnson, D-Willimantic, shown here, recognized Manny Gonzalez-Cuevas and Jim Preston with a legislative citation for rescuing a woman in the Willimantic River on April 24. She also recognized Kristin DeGray, who was not at the meeting.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WILLIMANTIC — Thanks to the quick thinking of three local residents, a Colchester woman was saved after crashing a car into the river on April 24. Town and state officials recognized their heroic actions during the town council meeting on Tuesday.

Windham Mayor Tom DeVivo recognized Kristin DeGray, South Windham resident Jim Preston and Willimantic resident Manny Gonzalez-Cuevas with a proclamation from the town. He also designated “April 24” as a day recognizing the actions of the three individuals.

