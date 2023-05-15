WILLIMANTIC — The public is encouraged to provide input on the town’s Neighborhood Assistance Act Program application during a public hearing on May 23
The town council is holding the hearing in the Bellingham Auditorium at town hall at 6 p.m. that evening.
The Neighborhood Assistance Act program is run by the state Department of Revenue Services. Through the program, tax credits are provided to business firms that make cash investments in qualifying community programs.
