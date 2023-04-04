APTOPIX Trump Indictment

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — A judge has warned former President Donald Trump to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest.

Trump, speaking briefly during his arraignment, told the judge he was pleading "not guilty" and was advised of his rights by the judge.