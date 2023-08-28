What do an athlete and a writer have in common?
For one thing, they share a hometown in Hebron; for another, they both love the sport of boxing; and for a third, they’re both being inducted into the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
What do an athlete and a writer have in common?
For one thing, they share a hometown in Hebron; for another, they both love the sport of boxing; and for a third, they’re both being inducted into the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame.
Boxer Tony Grano, known as the “Hebron Hammer,” is being inducted this fall, along with author Mark Allen Baker.
Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.