Raw shellfish

HARTFORD — Two Connecticut residents have died this summer from infections linked to bacteria found in raw shellfish or seawater, the state Department of Public Health said.

Three people in the state are known to have been infected with the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which doesn’t make an oyster look, smell or taste any different. The state Bureau of Aquaculture said it does not believe any of the infections are linked to Connecticut shellfish.