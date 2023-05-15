WILLIMANTIC — Two adults were displaced following a residential fire on Bain Street Sunday afternoon, one of whom was taken to Windham Community Memorial Hospital for evaluation.
The fire, which was at 34 Bain St., was declared a “working fire” and a first-alarm assignment was requested. The number of alarms is dependent on the size of the fire. The higher the alarm, the more resources are required for a fire, with a first-alarm being the least serious fire.
Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivenersaid a Columbia ambulance transported one resident of the home, a female, to Windham Hospital for evaluation.
Windham Fire Marshal Michael Walker said Monday morning the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and he hadn’t determined the cause of the fire yet.
“We’re still trying to piece it together,” he said.
The two displaced residents are receiving assistance from Windham Human Services staff and the American Red Cross.
Red Cross caseworkers will help the residents establish a long-term recovery plan. The Red Cross also provided a recovery envelope with information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on clean-up, notification of important contacts, dealing with damaged items and more.
Red Cross personnel also provided comfort kits to the residents, which contain personal care items, such as deodorant, toothbrushes, shaving supplies and other items.
Scrivener said under the leadership of Willimantic Capt. Chad Molochnick, the firefighters forced entry, stretched a hose line to the second-floor bedroom and “quickly” knocked down the fire, as well as checking the house for occupants. He said the fire was declared knocked down at 2:10 p.m. and all occupants were accounted for.
Scrivener said there was smoke and heat damage throughout the entire second floor, but the fire damage was contained to the second-floor bedroom.
“By getting water on it within just a few minutes of dispatch, we were able to contain it to that one room,” he said.
Scrivener said he declared the fire “under control” at 2:30 p.m. after firefighters performed overhaul. He said the last of the fire trucks left the scene at 3:09 p.m., but he stayed on scene till 3:25 p.m. because he was waiting for Red Cross and human services staff to arrive.
Scrivener said Walker stayed until much later.
Firefighters from several area departments provided mutual aid at the scene, including Columbia, Mansfield, UConn and Scotland. UConn provided its Rapid Intervention Team and the Scotland Fire Department provided an ambulance.
The rapid intervention team is a designated crew trained to rescue firefighters at a fire.
Windham Hospital medics and the Willimantic Police assisted at the scene.