WILLIMANTIC — Two adults were displaced following a residential fire on Bain Street Sunday afternoon, one of whom was taken to Windham Community Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The fire, which was at 34 Bain St., was declared a “working fire” and a first-alarm assignment was requested. The number of alarms is dependent on the size of the fire. The higher the alarm, the more resources are required for a fire, with a first-alarm being the least serious fire.

