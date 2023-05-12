HAMPTON — “Pond”er attending two upcoming events at the Goodwin State Forest in Hampton.
A Pond Exploration Program will be held on May 13, and a hike around the Black Spruce Pond Loop will take place on May 21.
Pond Exploration is a program open to all ages. Goodwin Staff Naturalist Adam Drouin will discuss the characteristics of macroinvertebrates that live in pond waters and what they can tell people about water quality. The program is free, but registration in advance is required. It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. at the Goodwin Conservation Education Center, located at 23 Potter Road.
The guided Black Spruce Pond Loop hike will follow mostly flat sections of the blue/white trail for approximately one-and-a-half miles around Black Spruce Pond. Drouin will lead this hike and participants can expect to see birds and waterfowl. This hike is also free and also requires registration in advance. It will take place from noon to 2 p.m. and hikers will meet at the trail kiosk off Eleventh Section Road in Hampton.
For more information on either program, or to register for one or both, email Drouin at adam.drouin@ct.gov.