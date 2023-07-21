UConn Extension is hosting the 9th Annual Bug Week from July 24-29. There will be in-person events around the state. Check the website (https://bugs.uconn.edu/) to see what’s buzzing! There will be information sheets on trees, shrubs and perennials for pollinators, and they will be posted as soon as they are available. All events are free.
Bugs are the unsung heroes of our ecosystem. They pollinate our crops and gardens, prey on pest insects, and aerate soils by breaking up decaying material to recycle nutrients. Carrion beetles take care of carcasses and other animal detritus in the wild. Most insects-over 95% are neither pests nor harmful to plants and animals.
Tuesday, July 25 from 2-6 pm there will be a program at the Spring Valley Student Farm at 104 Spring Manor Road in Storrs. There will be a bug hunt, a bug tour and you can learn about pollinators and how to make a bee hotel.
Wednesday, July 26 will feature a program at the Haddam Extension Office at 1066 Saybrook Road (Rte. 154) in Haddam from 10 am to 2 pm. There will be displays of live insects found in Connecticut, including caterpillars and native walking sticks. There will also be bug hunts on the property. Other activities are also planned.
On Thursday, July 27 at the New London County Extension Office at 562 New London Turnpike located next to Three Rivers College, in the far back left of the college from 10 am to 2 pm, there will be a similar event to the one in Haddam. Many of the same insects will be on display here, and there will be bug hunts as well.
Friday, July 28 is Parasite Day in the Biology/ Physics Building – BPB – lobby, 91 North Eagleville Road on the Storrs campus. This event is held from 12 to 4 pm. There will be collection tours, exhibits and UConn K9 Officer Carson and handler Officer O’Reilly. Learn maybe more than you thought you wanted to about insect parasites.
Let’s celebrate bugs this year by taking pictures of them for the photo contest and by improving the environment for them. Small changes to our yards and gardens can make big changes for the bugs. Consider reducing lawn areas even just a little and installing plants that will attract pollinators and feed animals and birds. Native plants like winterberry, hollies, black cherry, elderberry, Aronia, blueberry, goldenrods, bloodroot and witch hazel are all good pollinator plants, and many of them provide fruits and seeds for birds later in the year.
Hope to see you at Bug Week. For all your gardening questions, contact the UConn Home & Garden Education at (877) 486-6271 or www.homegarden.cahnr.uconn.edu or your local Cooperative Extension Center.