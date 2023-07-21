UConn Extension is hosting the 9th Annual Bug Week from July 24-29. There will be in-person events around the state. Check the website (https://bugs.uconn.edu/) to see what’s buzzing! There will be information sheets on trees, shrubs and perennials for pollinators, and they will be posted as soon as they are available. All events are free.

Bugs are the unsung heroes of our ecosystem. They pollinate our crops and gardens, prey on pest insects, and aerate soils by breaking up decaying material to recycle nutrients. Carrion beetles take care of carcasses and other animal detritus in the wild. Most insects-over 95% are neither pests nor harmful to plants and animals.

