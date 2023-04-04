The Cinderellas certainly had their moments in this March Madness. More than a few, actually. In the end, it was a familiar face that won the NCAA Tournament. No. 4 seed UConn beat No. 5 seed San Diego State 76-59 in Houston for its fifth title in the past 24 years. The Huskies and coach Dan Hurley cruised through the tournament in impressive fashion, winning all six games by at least 10 points. Before Monday night, college basketball fans enjoyed three weeks of great moments.

