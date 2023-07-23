STORRS — The University of Connecticut will hold a virtual public meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of the Whitney House, one of the oldest buildings on the UConn Storrs campus.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and registration is required in advance. To register for the event, go to updc.uconn.edu/whitneyhouse.
After registering, those who register will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Damaged by fire, smoke and water in January 2023, the Whitney House is unsafe for occupancy and beyond reasonable repair.
The university intends to decommission the building for demolition and eliminate present hazards and liabilities associated with the structure.
