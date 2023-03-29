STORRS — Hope was abundant outside the Werth Family Basketball Champions Center on Wednesday afternoon, as the University of Connecticut community gathered to send the men’s basketball team off to the Final Four.
Fans were hopeful their team would win the NCAA Tournament and were also hoping to get a glimpse of their favorite players.
“It was back in 2014 when we last won it,” said UConn senior John Disbrow. “So it’s very exciting that we’ve gotten to the Final Four.”
UConn freshman Zach Halstead said that the energy on the UConn Storrs campus surrounding the men’s basketball team had been palpable as of late.
“When they beat Gonzaga the other night, everyone was running around the hallways and yelling,…” he said. “Everyone’s ecstatic.”
Adding to the atmosphere of Wednesday’s event was the UConn Marching Band, who played a variety of songs. Cheerleaders waved their pom poms and danced to the rhythm of the band’s music.
During the event, a fire truck raised its ladder in the air, hoisting a banner that read “Good luck from UConn nation.”
Fans showed their team spirit by wearing UConn branded foam fingers that were supplied by the university’s marketing department. One fan even held up a cutout of Richie Springs, a redshirt junior forward on the UConn team.
Both the costumed and canine Jonathan the Husky were in attendance to wish the men good luck in their Final Four matchup against the University of Miami.
Finally, the moment everyone had been waiting for came when the men’s basketball team exited the Werth Family Basketball Champions Center to board the bus.
Fans were elated as they high-fived the players and crowded around team members as they boarded the bus.
The UConn men’s basketball team will now face Miami in the Final Four round of the NCAA Tournament, with tip-off scheduled for Saturday at 8:49 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
If UConn defeats Miami, they will take on the winner of the San Diego State University and Florida Atlantic University contest in the national championship game on Monday. That game will begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Both Final Four games as well as the national championship game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Like many of UConn’s faithful fans, another national championship for the men’s basketball team would mean a great deal to Halstead.
“I would probably cry,” Halstead said regarding the UConn men winning it all.