STORRS — A University of Connecticut student was missing as of Wednesday morning, according to UConn Spokesperson and Manager of Media Relations Stephanie Reitz.
On Sunday evening, UConn Police were contacted concerning the whereabouts of UConn student Furong “Betty” Li, 19.
Li was last seen in the area of Whitney Hall on the Storrs campus on Sunday.
Li’s parents were unable to contact her and UConn Police began an investigation, which was active and ongoing as of Wednesday morning.
Based on the investigation Wednesday morning, there was no indication that there is any threat or danger posed to the campus community in connection to this missing person case.
Those with any information that could potentially assist officers in this case are asked to contact UConn Police at 860-486-4801.