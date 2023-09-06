Furong “Betty” Li

UConn student Furong “Betty” Li (pictured) was missing as of Wednesday morning.

 Photo courtesy of Stephanie Reitz

STORRS — A University of Connecticut student was missing as of Wednesday morning, according to UConn Spokesperson and Manager of Media Relations Stephanie Reitz.

On Sunday evening, UConn Police were contacted concerning the whereabouts of UConn student Furong “Betty” Li, 19. 