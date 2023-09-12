Teale House - Trail Wood

The Teale House at Trail Wood in Hampton.

 Barry LaVoie | CT Audubon Society

HAMPTON — Take journeys with your journals during two unique programs held at Trail Wood: the Edwin Way Teale Memorial Nature Sanctuary on September 16.

The sanctuary was once the home of the prominent and prize-winning nature author and his naturalist wife, Nellie Donovan Teale. Together they established wildlife habitats and trail systems through the forests, meadows and swamps on the property, with Edwin Way Teale documenting the activities and scenes in some of his magazine articles and books. In 1980, the Teales bequeathed the property to the Connecticut Audubon Society, which still maintains the 168 acres and four miles of trails, as well as the Teales’ farmhouse and the separate writing cabin.

Tags