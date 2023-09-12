HAMPTON — Take journeys with your journals during two unique programs held at Trail Wood: the Edwin Way Teale Memorial Nature Sanctuary on September 16.
The sanctuary was once the home of the prominent and prize-winning nature author and his naturalist wife, Nellie Donovan Teale. Together they established wildlife habitats and trail systems through the forests, meadows and swamps on the property, with Edwin Way Teale documenting the activities and scenes in some of his magazine articles and books. In 1980, the Teales bequeathed the property to the Connecticut Audubon Society, which still maintains the 168 acres and four miles of trails, as well as the Teales’ farmhouse and the separate writing cabin.
At 10 a.m. on September 16, “Nature Sketchbook Journaling” will be led by Roxanne Steed. Attendees will walk the trails around the sanctuary and sketch the late summer scenes they see and then learn how to enhance them with Steed’s instructions. Participants should bring their own sketchbooks, permanent markers, portable watercolor paint kits, cups to hold water and paper towels.
The cost for this program is $25 per person, or $15 for those who are members of the Connecticut Audubon Society.
At 2 p.m. that day, a “Haiku Walk and Workshop” will be held. Participants will review the structure of haikus before walking around the property to gain inspiration for their own. They can then share their haikus with other attendees.
The cost for this session is $10 per person, or $5 for members of the Connecticut Audubon Society.
The Trail Wood sanctuary is located at 93 Kenyon Road in Hampton.
For more information, or to register for either or both workshops, call the Audubon chapter at 860-928-4948, or email trailwood@ctaudubon.org.