Update about 2016 Willi Murder Expected on Wednesday

Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey and Windham County State's Attorney Anne Mahoney are expected to provide an update about the 2016 murder of Willimantic resident William Alvarado during a press conference on Wednesday.

Alvarado was killed in his apartment at John Ashton Towers, shown here.

 MICHELLE WARREN

@mwarrentc