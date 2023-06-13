Update about 2016 Willi Murder Expected on Wednesday

MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
WILLIMANTIC- Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey and Windham State’s Attorney Anne Mahoney plan to make an announcement about the 2016 homicide of William Alvarado Wednesday.
The press conference is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. at the Willimantic Police station, which is at 22 Meadow St.
The homicide occurred on Sept. 7, 2016 at Alvarado’s apartment, which was at John Ashton Towers.
The building, which is at 621 Valley St., is run by the Willimantic Housing Authority.
According to the housing authority’s website, the building contains federally-subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people.
After conducting an autopsy, the chief medical examiner’s office ruled that 73 year-old Alvarado was killed during a homicide.
Personnel in that office also determined that Alvarado died from stab wounds to his neck as well as injuries to his arteries, trachea and lungs.
State police detectives from the Eastern District Major Crimes Squad were involved in the investigation per the request of Willimantic Police and the state’s attorney’s office.
