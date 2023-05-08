Ashford Elementary School # 053 April 6 2010

Ashford Elementary School.

 File Photo

St. Philip the Apostle Church at 64 Pompey Hollow, Rt. 44 in Ashford will hold it’s used book sale from May 6 through May 28.

We will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Mondays through Fridays from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tags