COVENTRY — The man who was found in Coventry Lake Friday afternoon and pronounced deceased that evening has been identified as Donald Kenerson, 75, of Mansfield.
At approximately 3:22 p.m. Friday, Coventry Police Officers and Marine Patrol responded to the Lakeview Terrace beach off of Lakeshore Drive for a 75-year-old man in the water with a medical emergency.
Officers entered the water along with Coventry Fire and EMS personnel to search for the victim.
Kenerson was located in approximately 10 feet of water and was subsequently brought out of the water where life saving measures were performed.
As of Monday afternoon, Coventry Police Captain Jeff Spadjinske said that his department did not consider this incident to be suspicious in nature.