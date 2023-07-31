Coventry Lake-Coventry-071922 PHOTO

Coventry Lake in July, 2022.

 Connor Linskey

COVENTRY — The man who was found in Coventry Lake Friday afternoon and pronounced deceased that evening has been identified as Donald Kenerson, 75, of Mansfield.

At approximately 3:22 p.m. Friday, Coventry Police Officers and Marine Patrol responded to the Lakeview Terrace beach off of Lakeshore Drive for a 75-year-old man in the water with a medical emergency.

