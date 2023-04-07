HARTFORD — The UConn fanbase will recognize the Huskies men’s basketball team for their National Championship win on Monday night with a victory parade and rally in Downtown Hartford on Saturday.
The parade will be hosted by the State of Connecticut, the City of Hartford and the Hartford Business Improvement District. It will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will step off from the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.
From there, the parade will proceed north on Trinity Street, go through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right onto Jewell Street, turn left onto Trumbull Street and end at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street.
The rally will begin at approximately 12 p.m. and will be held outside the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street, where the players, coaches and other guests will be invited to give speeches.
Gov. Ned Lamont is excited to honor the UConn men’s basketball team for winning the National Championship this year.
“The UConn Huskies men’s basketball team has been a dominating force in the NCAA Tournament, and it will be an honor for us to welcome the coaches and the players to Downtown Hartford and give them the celebration they deserve,” he said in a press release. “I am strongly encouraging the residents of Connecticut to come to the parade and show the Huskies how proud we are and how much this team means to our state.”
