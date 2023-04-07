HARTFORD — The UConn fanbase will recognize the Huskies men’s basketball team for their National Championship win on Monday night with a victory parade and rally in Downtown Hartford on Saturday.

The parade will be hosted by the State of Connecticut, the City of Hartford and the Hartford Business Improvement District. It will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will step off from the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.

