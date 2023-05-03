Lebanon Town Green-Lebanon-May 3, 2023

The Lebanon Town Green, one of the town’s most noteworthy landmarks. Voters approved the Town of Lebanon’s budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year at the annual town meeting on Monday night.

 Connor Linskey | Staff

LEBANON — Voters approved the Town of Lebanon’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 at the annual town meeting held at Lyman Memorial High School on Monday night.

The budget was approved with 109 votes in favor of it passing and one vote in opposition.

