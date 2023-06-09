What an extreme weather year we are having so far! We had two 95-degree F days in April. With no rain for a while, it seemed like I could not keep my new plantings watered. Now, we are cool and wet, but most likely our hot and dry summer weather will return.
By and far, the easiest way to water our crops is with a sprinkler. We can control the amount of water placed on the soil by the duration of time we leave the sprinkler running. Although very easy to use, they do end up wasting a lot of water. First, a lot of the water can evaporate before it even hits the ground. Second, a lot of water is put down on the weeds between our crops, the surrounding area, and other areas we may have never intended to water.