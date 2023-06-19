Join a Chaplin band in celebration of the international Make Music Day this June.
Make Music Day was established in 1982 in France, and is now celebrated in more than one thousand cities in over one hundred countries annually on June 21st.
The Chaplin Ukulele Band will participate in the movement to bring music to all corners of the world. The band will perform from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the tented grounds of the Chaplin Public Library and the Chaplin Senior Center, located at 130-132 Chaplin Street.
Refreshments will be provided. Attendees are welcome to bring their own blankets and sing along.
In the event of rain, Chaplin’s Make Music Day will be moved indoors.