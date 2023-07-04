New Hampshire Fireworks

Tishane McFarlane, of Connecticut, puts some firework shells into his cart while shopping at Area 51 Fireworks in Chesterfield, N.H. on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Kristopher Radder /The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

 Kristopher Radder

ST. LOUIS — The Fourth of July is Americana at its core: parades and cookouts and cold beer and, of course, fireworks.

Those pyrotechnics also make it an especially dangerous holiday, typically resulting in more than 10,000 trips to the emergency room. Yet fireworks remain at the center of Independence Day, a holiday 247 years in the making.

Tags