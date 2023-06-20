WILLIMANTIC — Growing up, Windham High School valedictorian Katherine Gutierrez saw how challenging it was for her parents, who are Mexican immigrants, to acclimate to life in the United States.
She and one of her siblings were born in the United States, while her other two siblings were born in Mexico.
After college, Gutierrez hopes to become a lawyer to fight for the rights of immigrants like her parents, who came to this country 25 years ago.
“In general, they just get mistreated,” she said, speaking about immigrants. “They should have more help.”
She joins Pamela Delgado-Marquina, the salutatorian, at the top of the class.
Gutierrez, who will be a first-generation college student at the University of Connecticut, said it means a lot to her to be valedictorian.
“I’m very excited for the new opportunities,” she said, referring to college. “It’s a new environment and something that I’ll have to adapt to.”
Gutierrez said she will miss seeing her friends everyday and she will also miss her teachers.
“I feel like they’ve all just been helping me to become who I am,” she said.
While at Windham High School, Gutierrez played soccer for four years, was on the indoor and outdoor track teams for four years and was a member of the National Honor Society.
She was also involved in the ConnCap program at UConn, through which she obtained college credit during the summer.
Gutierrez will study political science at the main UConn campus in Storrs, where she will live. She said she chose to attend UConn because it is close to home.
“When I visited, I liked their sense of community and diversity and I just felt comfortable,” Gutierrez said.
She has been interested in becoming a lawyer since middle school, when President Donald Trump was elected. She said many immigrants became fearful of Trump’s anti-immigration stance.
As DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients, her sister and brother, who entered the United States as children, received a renewable, two-year period of deferred action from deportation and are eligible for a work permit in the United States.
“They deserve citizenship,” Gutierrez said.
She said given their immigration status, it would have been challenging for her older siblings to go to college years ago, and neither did. Gutierrez’s older brother, Jose Gutierrez, has been a Willimantic police officer since 2021, the first DACA recipient in the state to become an officer.