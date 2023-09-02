MICHELLE WARREN
WILLIMANTiC-Willimantic police are warning the public about an expected street takeover involving a large gathering of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicle users in the Thread City on Sunday.
Town officials and Willimantic Police, with assistance from state police and Eastern Connecticut State University police, are taking measures to reduce the impact of the situation and keep the public safe.
“Disruptive groups of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bike riders who engage in hazardous and illegal behavior will not be tolerated here,” Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey said in a press release. “The Willimantic Police Department will take swift and effective measures to prevent any illegal activity on our streets and will work with our partners in the Judicial Branch to ensure that anyone who participates in illegal or hazardous activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Community members are asked to anticipate an additional police presence throughout Willimantic this weekend.
Access to parks and plazas in Willimantic may be limited throughout the holiday weekend.
In addition to possible arrests or citations for motor vehicle vehicle or criminal violations, illegal ATV and dirtbike operators could also be fined $1,000 under a town ordinance approved by the town council in Dec. 2021.
The ordinance enforces illegal dirt bike, ATV and motorcycle usage in Windham.
There have been several recent street takeovers in the state recently, including a large incident in Tolland in May, as well as incidents in Bethany, East Windsor and Hartford.
During the incident in Tolland, more than 100 people blocked off Route 195.
Manchester police warned the public about a possible street takeover in the area of Buckland Street and Pleasant Valley Road today.
