Willi Man Accused of Illegal Firearms Possession

MICHELLE WARREN
Chronicle Staff Writer
MICHELLE WARREN
Chronicle Staff Writer
WILLIMANTIC- A Willimantic man accused of possessing illegal firearms and stealing a scooter is due to appear in court again on Aug. 1.
According to a press release issued by Willimantic Police today, William Kelly of 55 Mountain St. was arrested on Monday and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle and criminal trover.
Police did not indicate how old Kelly is.
According to police, Kelly was due to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday.
According to the court website, Kelly is due to appear in Danielson Superior Court again on Aug. 1
The court website also indicates that he was released from custody on a promise to appear in connection with all of his charges.
Court officials are currently awaiting a plea from Kelly.
According to court records, he is facing three counts of criminal possession of a firearm
Police said Officer Keinan Giller was on routine patrol on Monday when he saw Kelly commit a moving violation while operating a scooter.
Giller conducted a motor vehicle stop and discovered that the scooter was stolen and Kelly was arrested.
According to police, during the investigation, Giller learned Kelly had illegal firearms in his residence.
The residence was secured and three long guns were located and seized after a warrant was issued, police said.
The warrant was written by Willimantic police detectives.
