Willi Man Arrested after Accident Sunday

MICHELLE WARREN
WILLIMANTIC-A 29 year-old Willimantic man who was arrested after crashing the car he was driving into a Willimantic police vehicle Sunday evening is due to appear in court Tuesday.
Jessie Barbosa Santiago of 36 Ash St. was charged with the following: reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, risk of injury to a child, second-degree reckless endangerment, transporting a child without a child restraint device and interfering with an officer.
Police said Barbosa Santiago was on parole in Connecticut and was remanded back to the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections following his arrest.
According to court staff, he was scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court today, but is now scheduled to appear Tuesday.
According to police, no serious injuries were reported during the incident.
“Barbosa Santiago is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak said in a press release Monday afternoon.
According to police, an officer was on patrol in the area of Father Honan Terrace on Valley Street Extension at approximately 10:30 p.m. when he observed a vehicle traveling with an invalid license plate and registration.
According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, the officer was driving a Ford Explorer Interceptor and the other vehicle was a Subaru Legacy.
The officer stopped the Subaru Legacy at the entrance to 10 Valley St. Ext. but as he approached the vehicle, Barbosa Santiago suddenly accelerated the vehicle he was driving.
In a press release, police said the officer returned to his vehicle and as he left the parking lot, he observed Barbosa Santiago’s vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lane in a “reckless manner” and headed toward the officer’s marked car.
The officer braked in an attempt to avoid the crash, but Barbosa Santiago collided into the front of the police vehicle.
There was “serious damage” to both vehicles and the two vehicles were transported by tow trucks, according to police.
According to police, Barbosa Santiago’s daughter was seated in the front passenger seat without a child restraint device, directly next to Barbosa Santiago.
Scrivener said the child was wearing a seatbelt.
He said the mother of the child showed up to take the child, a 7 year-old Willimantic resident.
Willimantic firefighters were dispatched to the accident at 10:39 p.m.
He said Willimantic firefighters evaluated the child, who did not receive injuries and was not transported to the hospital.
According to Scrivener, Willimantic firefighters also evaluated the driver, who declined transport by ambulance
The officer also declined transport after being evaluated by emergency personnel.
A police K-9 had to be removed from the police vehicle before firefighters could disconnect the battery to silence the alarm.
A fluid spill from the two vehicles was covered with Speedy Dry, an absorbent material.
