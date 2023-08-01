Willi Man taken by LifeStar following accident

Willimantic police were on scene for several hours following an accident on West Main Street that sent an elderly male to the hospital via a LifeStar helicopter.

 Michelle Warren

WILLIMANTIC — An elderly man was  flown by LifeStar to a local hospital after his wheelchair crashed into a tractor-trailer in Willimantic Tuesday morning.

According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, the incident was dispatched at 10:53 a.m.