Willi Man taken by LifeStar following accident

WILLIMANTIC — An elderly man was flown by LifeStar to a local hospital after his wheelchair crashed into a tractor-trailer in Willimantic Tuesday morning.
According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, the incident was dispatched at 10:53 a.m.
The accident occurred at the intersection of West Main Street and Cantor Drive.
Scrivener said Tuesday morning that at the time, the man’s injuries were “life-threatening.”
He said the man, a 74 year-old Willimantic resident, suffered “severe head injuries.”
Scrivener said Willimantic firefighters were returning from pump training on Trapella Road with a fire engine when they found an elderly male laying in the intersection near his wheelchair.
He said as the firefighters stopped to help the man, the driver of the tractor-trailer truck approached them and told them the elderly male ran into the rear wheels of his truck.
Scrivener said an ambulance from Mansfield was requested, as were Windham Community Memorial Hospital paramedics.
A LifeStar helicopter was dispatched to Windham Hospital’s landing pad.
Scrivener said the Mansfield ambulance arrived on scene at 11:03 a.m. and transported the patient to Windham Hospital at 11:18 a.m., arriving at the landing pad at 11:20 a.m.
He said it is believed that the LifeStar helicopter transported the patient from there to Hartford Hospital.
Scrivener said he heard police on the scanner request that town personnel pick-up the wheelchair and police requested a wrecker haul the tractor trailer.
He said he didn’t know where the tractor-trailer was taken.
“The only damage that I’m aware of is some scoring on the tires,” Scrivener said, referring to the tractor-trailer.
A press release issued by Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak shortly after 1 p.m. indicated that members of the Willimantic Police Accident Reconstruction Unit were conducting an investigation about the accident.
He said the investigation, which was “active,” involved speaking with witnesses and using a drone at the scene.
As of a little after 1 p.m., police were expecting West Main Street to remain closed for several hours from the Route 66 intersection to the Route 6 on and off-ramps.
A heavy traffic back-up was expected in the area and motorists are asked to seek alternate routes around Willimantic.
Speaking about the high volume of traffic in the area, Scrivener said he didn’t recall any other bad accidents in that area recently.
“West Main Street is a busy road so there are regular accidents on that stretch,” he said.