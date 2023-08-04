Willi Police arrest Fugitive from Justice

MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
WILLIMANTIC- Police arrested a fugitive from Puerto Rico on Thursday after he was found smoking crack cocaine in the street.
Willimantic Police Cpl. Jacqueline Nixon said the incident occurred on Spring Street.
According to the police logs, 42 year-old Omar Quinonez-Gonzalez of 332 Scott Rd., Willimantic, was charged with extradition arrest without a warrant.
Nixon said he was wanted on “narcotics-related” charges.
The logs indicate that he received a $500,000 bond and was due to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Friday.
His court record had not been updated as of tonight.
