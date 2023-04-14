Willi River Race Sunday

MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
WILLIMANTIC- Locals will enjoy the sights along the Willimantic River during a nine-mile canoe and kayak race on Sunday.
The race starts at noon at the Nye-Holman State Forest, which is at 1565 Tolland Stage Road in Tolland.
It will end at the Eagleville Dam on Route 275 in Eagleville.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.
It will cost $20 per paddler.
All paddlers must have a personal flotation device on and kayakers must wear a helmet.
Participants will encounter Class I and II rapids during the race.
For more information, contact the race directors by calling (860) 428-5771.