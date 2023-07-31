WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police arrested a 21-year-old Willimantic resident in connection with a shooting on Ash Street Sunday evening.
Police said more arrests are expected in connection with the shooting.
Jose Cruz Rivera, 21, of 36 Ash St. was charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal transport of an assault weapon, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine obtained on or after April 5, 2013 and illegal purchase/receipt of a long gun.
He was issued a $100,000 court bond and was due to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.
The shooting occurred in front of 36 Ash St.
Willimantic Police Lt. Charles Miller said the location is a “heavily-populated residential area” adjacent to a public park.
Miller said reports indicated there were multiple gunshots, numerous suspects and a vehicle fleeing the area. Multiple callers reported the incident to police at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday night
The police investigation revealed that Cruz-Rivera and other suspects had been fighting throughout the day, ending in a physical altercation on Ash Street. No injured parties were located during the investigation.
“During the altercation, the suspects retrieved firearms and began shooting at each other with at least two different firearms,” Miller wrote.
According to Miller, when officers arrived at the scene, they identified Cruz-Rivera, who was attempting to leave the scene in a second vehicle. Officers stopped Cruz-Rivera and found an AR-15 style rifle with an extended magazine “within his vehicle in plain sight.”
“Based upon the investigation, the WPD (Willimantic Police Department) believes that all suspects were known to each other and that this was not a random incident,” he wrote.
Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Willimantic Police Det. Robert Tatro at 860-465-3135.